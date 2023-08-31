A Blender Bottle Is The Perfect Vessel For Transporting Raw Eggs

Just because you are on a camping trip doesn't mean you don't enjoy the comfort of a home-cooked breakfast. However, you're unlikely to find chickens (unless you're in Southeast Asia), much less eggs in the wild. So that means you will have to bring eggs with you if you want that omelet. Foam and paper egg cartons you buy at the store are notoriously flimsy. That's why most people check their eggs at the store. So, in the name of convenience, you should consider transporting your eggs in a blender bottle.

While the idea may seem strange at first glance, the more you think about it, the more you start to realize that it is secretly genius. Blender bottles have a spill-proof cap that will prevent any backseat disasters. Likewise, the hard plastic shell will eliminate any potential messes if you hit a bump in the road. After all, who wants to spend the afternoon cleaning egg yolk out of their upholstery at a campsite?

It's also very convenient to store. You can throw the blender bottle in your ice chest to keep the eggs cold enough for transport. It will keep the water from the ice from touching your eggs as well, avoiding any risks of contamination, as per USDA.