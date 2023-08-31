Seasoning Gives KFC Sri Lanka's Fried Chicken An Added Kick

If you've ever wondered how it's possible for KFC's fried chicken to be so delicious after indulging in a crispy bite, the chain's secret signature spice blend is the culprit. However, the Colonel's secret recipe varies depending on what country you're visiting. American fast food around the world will usually feature unique menu items that you can't find in the States, largely due to the culinary freedoms taken to cater to regional tastes. Sri Lanka's KFC is no stranger to this practice, infusing its fried chicken with an added layer of zest, similar to the South Asian country's typical fare. Most Sri Lankan cuisine features a mixture of seasonings like turmeric, chili, cumin, and curry leaves to create a flavorful, spicy kick that would make most Westerners break out in a sweat. The spice level of Sri Lankan KFC chicken isn't quite as strong and instead provides a welcome upgrade from an otherwise average fast food menu.

For those who have tasted a Tom Yum soup recipe before, which is one of Thailand's most famous dishes, the flavors of this brothy delicacy actually come in powder seasoning as well. Fly three hours west of Thailand to Sri Lanka, and you'll learn that this is the same blend used on its spicy KFC fried chicken. Whether you order a few juicy pieces to munch on yourself or grab a bucket filled to the brim to share with the whole family, it seems like Sri Lanka's spicy KFC chicken is definitely worth trying.