When Life Gives You Too Much Summer Squash, Make Chips
When life blesses you with an abundance of summer squash, a delicious solution awaits: make chips out of this versatile vegetable. Summer squash chips offer a delightful and nutritious lower-carb alternative to traditional potato chips and a fantastic way to utilize excess produce before spoilage occurs. Start by preparing your summer squash. Wash and dry the squash thoroughly, then slice it into thin rounds using a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer for uniformity.
And the key to achieving optimal chip-like crispness is to ensure uniform thickness across the slices. You can choose to leave the skin on for added texture and nutrition or peel it off, based on your preference. Once the squash slices are ready, you have the option to fry them at 350°Fahrenheit or bake your chips in the oven.
For those who are fans of the air fryer, you can also fry them in there. The air fryer's rapid circulation of hot air creates a fantastic crunch without the need for excessive oil. Just toss them in your favorite seasoning blend or salt and pepper, and they are ready to eat. These squash chips work with any type of squash; however, we recommend yellow squash, tromboncino, or zucchini. We also recommend staying away from patty pans or other oddly shaped types of squash, since they're a little more difficult to slice or fry for veggie chips.
The flower on the squash is also edible
Okay, trust us when we say you can really utilize every part of your summer squash, including the flowers; they won't fall short. Edible squash flowers, often found on zucchini and other varieties, offer a burst of vibrant flavor. But what do they taste like? Squash blossoms have an almost slightly sweet and mild flavor. These delicate blooms can be stuffed with a variety of fillings, such as cheeses. We recommend using a high-quality ricotta or even a goat cheese mozzarella blend.
Additionally, you can add herbs like basil and mint to the mix. Then lightly batter and fry them for a delightful appetizer. Their slightly sweet and tender nature makes them a versatile addition to salads or pasta dishes, adding a unique and visually appealing touch. These edible flowers are exclusively available from late spring into mid-summer.
Each squash plant has both male and female flowers, with the female tending to grow towards the center of the stalk and produce the actual squash. Make sure to try and reach for the males, and once they are picked, their freshness diminishes quickly. Therefore, it's essential to time your harvest accurately and gather them just when you're ready to use them. Embracing the entirety of the squash plant, from its flesh to its blossoms, opens up a world of no-waste cooking.