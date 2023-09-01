When Life Gives You Too Much Summer Squash, Make Chips

When life blesses you with an abundance of summer squash, a delicious solution awaits: make chips out of this versatile vegetable. Summer squash chips offer a delightful and nutritious lower-carb alternative to traditional potato chips and a fantastic way to utilize excess produce before spoilage occurs. Start by preparing your summer squash. Wash and dry the squash thoroughly, then slice it into thin rounds using a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer for uniformity.

And the key to achieving optimal chip-like crispness is to ensure uniform thickness across the slices. You can choose to leave the skin on for added texture and nutrition or peel it off, based on your preference. Once the squash slices are ready, you have the option to fry them at 350°Fahrenheit or bake your chips in the oven.

For those who are fans of the air fryer, you can also fry them in there. The air fryer's rapid circulation of hot air creates a fantastic crunch without the need for excessive oil. Just toss them in your favorite seasoning blend or salt and pepper, and they are ready to eat. These squash chips work with any type of squash; however, we recommend yellow squash, tromboncino, or zucchini. We also recommend staying away from patty pans or other oddly shaped types of squash, since they're a little more difficult to slice or fry for veggie chips.