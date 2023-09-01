The Coupon Loophole That Helps You Save More Money At Costco

If we learned anything from the short-lived TLC series "Extreme Couponing," it's that having hours to spend on coupon hunting can save you more money than most of us ever thought was possible. Watching Season 1, Episode 3's Nathan Engels' order total drop from $400 to a staggering $6 gives all of us the urge to sharpen our couponing skills.

But discount retailers like Costco and Aldi don't have to worry about the extreme couponers of the world. Costco's manufacturer coupon policy automatically prevents customers from conventional coupon stacking at its stores. But there are alternative ways Costco shoppers can "stack" their savings when shopping online or at warehouse locations.

One way to save is with Costco's built-in price adjustment policy. If you buy something at Costco and you notice the price decreases within 30 days, you can head to the return counter at the warehouse and ask for the reimbursement. For purchases online, you can simply fill out a form requesting the adjustment.

Another money-saving tool is probably already waiting in your wallet. "I wait for their new online-only sale, then I buy what's on my list. I stack this by paying with a credit card that rewards me for online shopping," The Money Manual founder and CEO, Todd Stearn, told Yahoo! Finance.

To get even more savings, download a rebate app like Ibotta. With a rotating list of items, you're sure to have something on your receipt worth scanning to earn some cash.