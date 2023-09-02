Halloween Ice Cream Sandwiches Are The Ultimate Party Treat

October can be the perfect time of year for a creative chef or baker to feel inspired, especially when it's time to prep for all things Halloween. Whether you're bringing a themed dish to a party or need to curate a spread of spooky delights for your own festive get-together, there's an unending sea of fun Halloween recipes out there to choose from. One sweet treat that can be a real hit for kids and adults alike is the classic ice cream sandwich. Not only are they easy to make, but you can design them to be deliciously cute, creepy, or anything in between.

If you've already stocked up on your go-to ice cream flavor and your favorite cookie recipe, it's as simple as combining the two by smashing the ice cream between two crumbly cookies. Or perhaps you'd like to stick with the ever-popular Klondike ice cream bar, in which case you can just grab a spooky cookie cutter shaped like a ghost, bat, or pumpkin, press it into the Klondike bar, and call it good. But for those who welcome the challenge of creating something totally unique this Halloween, you can opt to make your own homemade ice cream sandwiches with your own flair. Be sure to grab some colorful Halloween sprinkles, cookie cutter shapes, or candy eyes either at the store or from Amazon, which will undoubtedly spark some fun ideas throughout the baking process.