Scandals That Shook The Bourbon Industry

It did not take long for the first bourbon scandal to hit. When we look back on bourbon, we cannot pinpoint its exact creator, but there are certain groups who try to claim it as their own.

There is documented evidence that a man named Evan Williams opened America's first commercial whiskey distillery in 1783 in Louisville, Kentucky. However, that was just whiskey, not specifically bourbon. From here, things get incredibly murky.

The Samuel family often gets credited for the introduction of a secret whiskey recipe in 1783. The family, who were also farmers, made corn-based whiskey. They would go on to found Maker's Mark, though with a different recipe than the original. Just a few years later, Elijah Craig would take credit for introducing the charred oak barrel portion of bourbon into the mix. And in 1795, Jacob Beam released the first barrel of what would later become Jim Beam.

The problem with all of these is that while individual contributions and evolutions were made to whiskey during this time, not one of them created the modern-day whiskey and called it bourbon. The first ad for "bourbon" didn't even show up until 1821, at which point many now-classic bourbon distillers had been established. As far as we can tell, no one gets to claim the full creation of bourbon.