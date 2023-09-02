The Retro, Fruity Liqueur You Should Spike Your Pumpkin Spice Latte With

Fall is just a hop, skip, and jump away, meaning pumpkin spice season is officially upon us. This flavor seems to sneak into an increasing number of products each year, and its popularity has yet to dwindle. The market has even grown in recent years. According to The Guardian, sales of pumpkin spice products have increased by 47% since 2017, making $236 million in revenue from 2021 to 2022. Although you can find pumpkin spice in just about anything nowadays, the trend began in 2003 when Starbucks debuted its Pumpkin Spice Latte.

For some, however, too much of the same thing can cause burnout. This fall, adult pumpkin spice lovers should take a new approach to the beverage by spiking their PSLs with peach schnapps. Per a taste tester at Bustle, the mixture conjures warm, comforting notes of peach cobbler and pumpkin pie. This combination might surprise you, but as fruity candies and dried fruits make their way into different holiday desserts, this drink works for the same reasons.