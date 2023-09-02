The Retro, Fruity Liqueur You Should Spike Your Pumpkin Spice Latte With
Fall is just a hop, skip, and jump away, meaning pumpkin spice season is officially upon us. This flavor seems to sneak into an increasing number of products each year, and its popularity has yet to dwindle. The market has even grown in recent years. According to The Guardian, sales of pumpkin spice products have increased by 47% since 2017, making $236 million in revenue from 2021 to 2022. Although you can find pumpkin spice in just about anything nowadays, the trend began in 2003 when Starbucks debuted its Pumpkin Spice Latte.
For some, however, too much of the same thing can cause burnout. This fall, adult pumpkin spice lovers should take a new approach to the beverage by spiking their PSLs with peach schnapps. Per a taste tester at Bustle, the mixture conjures warm, comforting notes of peach cobbler and pumpkin pie. This combination might surprise you, but as fruity candies and dried fruits make their way into different holiday desserts, this drink works for the same reasons.
How to spike a pumpkin spice latte with peach schnapps
To create this beverage with minimal effort, you could always pick up a pre-mixed bottle of peach schnapps and a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks. However, if you plan to make a big batch, it might be best to make it at home. The ingredients for homemade peach schnapps include two white peaches, two yellow peaches, vodka, lemon juice, sugar, and water. Additionally, a pumpkin spice latte will require pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice, espresso, milk, vanilla extract, and a sweetener. If you'd prefer to make the pumpkin pie spice yourself, mix nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice.
Given the 15% alcohol content peach schnapps possesses, underage pumpkin spice latte fans won't be able to try this beverage. Thankfully, you could always create a non-alcoholic alternative. For this version, you'll need pineapple juice, cranberry juice, peach cobbler tea bags, blueberries, sliced peaches, lemon juice, and sparkling water. From there, combine a little — or a lot — with your pumpkin spice latte based on your taste preferences and enjoy.