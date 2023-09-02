You Shouldn't Wait A Whole Year Between Cleaning Your Deep Fryer

One of the downsides of cooking appliances is cleaning them. It's not fun, but it is essential for several reasons. Care and maintenance are especially important when that appliance is a deep fryer. If you neglect cleaning your deep fryer, your food will not taste as good, and you increase the risk of contamination. Regular cleaning means the appliance works more efficiently, saving money and increasing the deep fryer's life span. Most importantly, according to statistics from the National Fire Prevention Association, one in five restaurant fires are caused by deep fryers, and 22% of those fires started due to improper cleaning routines.

If you own a deep fryer, you must keep it clean. The frequency of deep cleaning depends on how often you use your fryer and what you use it for. For example, you should filter the oil after just two or three uses when cooking breaded fish. However, with non-breaded items like french fries, you may be able to use your fryer six to eight times before filtering. A deep cleaning should be completed as directed by your owner's manual. That could be as often as every week or two, or you might be able to get by with once every two to three months. Most manuals provide guidelines such as "clean after every 12 uses." It is essential to follow those recommendations.