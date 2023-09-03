The Classic Herb You Should Be Adding To Steak Marinade

When we discuss what to put in meat marinades, a few tips never seem to change, such as using salt, pepper, and — more often than not — some garlic to season meat. In terms of herbs, we hear the same one brought up repeatedly: rosemary. However, we think another green garnish would make an excellent addition to your steak. Try adding some dill to your next steak marinade.

Dill often isn't selected as a pairing with steak because it's delicate physically and in taste. Rosemary can be tossed into a pan of piping hot butter and oil alongside a hearty cut of steak and stay whole without burning. Conversely, feathery, soft dill can quickly shrivel and wilt when heated. This is why it's ideal for putting in marinades long before your steak hits the pan. Then, the dill can imbue its almost grassy, zesty flavors into the meat without interfering in the cooking process.