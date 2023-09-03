The Classic Herb You Should Be Adding To Steak Marinade
When we discuss what to put in meat marinades, a few tips never seem to change, such as using salt, pepper, and — more often than not — some garlic to season meat. In terms of herbs, we hear the same one brought up repeatedly: rosemary. However, we think another green garnish would make an excellent addition to your steak. Try adding some dill to your next steak marinade.
Dill often isn't selected as a pairing with steak because it's delicate physically and in taste. Rosemary can be tossed into a pan of piping hot butter and oil alongside a hearty cut of steak and stay whole without burning. Conversely, feathery, soft dill can quickly shrivel and wilt when heated. This is why it's ideal for putting in marinades long before your steak hits the pan. Then, the dill can imbue its almost grassy, zesty flavors into the meat without interfering in the cooking process.
Dill is delightfully versatile
You can use fresh or dry dill in a marinade, but keep in mind the desired result of your dish when choosing. Since dry herbs are usually more potent, they impart a more pronounced fragrance and flavor versus fresh herbs' more subtle notes. Likewise, it's important to consider whether you want herbs to be physically present when you cook. Dried dill is separated from the stem, so don't plan on being able to fish it out before pan-frying or grilling your steak. On the other hand, fresh dill can remain intact while the steak marinades, making it easier to remove before cooking if desired.
Dill's bright, almost citrusy elements can be complemented by numerous ingredients in a marinade, including the classic addition of garlic. Dill also pairs nicely with other alliums, especially mildly peppery ones like shallots, spring onions, and chives, so consider adding those into the mix as well. If you're a big fan of herb-heavy recipes, create a dill-based chimichurri with cilantro and lime juice for an even more vibrant touch. In terms of the liquid element of the marinade, try to use ingredients that won't overwhelm the dill. For example, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, red wine, or even a little soy sauce would all make great additions to a dill-forward steak marinade.