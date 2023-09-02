The Canned Ingredient That Guarantees Moist, Tender Fried Chicken

If you've ever cooked fried chicken, you know it's more complex than it appears. There are a lot of pitfalls involved whether it be overcooking your chicken until it's a dried husk or ending up with a raw bird. There are a lot of ways to screw up fried chicken. Fortunately, you can always use one secret ingredient to help elevate your meal and make your chicken both tender and moist.

We're talking cream of chicken soup, of course. If you never thought of dousing your bird in soup before battering then you might want to think again. The soup performs double duty, enriching the chicken's flavor while helping to create an even cook. A major issue when frying is that the cooking method sometimes zaps all the moisture out of the meat. This is especially true with leaner cuts of meat like chicken breasts. The cream of chicken soup provides a barrier between the bird and the heated oils, helping to trap in juices rather than evaporate them. Think of it as culinary sunblock.

In addition, the cream of chicken soup also acts as a binder for your flour and cornstarch mixture. You should end up with a nice golden crunch on the outside and warm tender chicken on the inside. But how do you properly use this method?