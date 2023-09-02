The Canned Ingredient That Guarantees Moist, Tender Fried Chicken
If you've ever cooked fried chicken, you know it's more complex than it appears. There are a lot of pitfalls involved whether it be overcooking your chicken until it's a dried husk or ending up with a raw bird. There are a lot of ways to screw up fried chicken. Fortunately, you can always use one secret ingredient to help elevate your meal and make your chicken both tender and moist.
We're talking cream of chicken soup, of course. If you never thought of dousing your bird in soup before battering then you might want to think again. The soup performs double duty, enriching the chicken's flavor while helping to create an even cook. A major issue when frying is that the cooking method sometimes zaps all the moisture out of the meat. This is especially true with leaner cuts of meat like chicken breasts. The cream of chicken soup provides a barrier between the bird and the heated oils, helping to trap in juices rather than evaporate them. Think of it as culinary sunblock.
In addition, the cream of chicken soup also acts as a binder for your flour and cornstarch mixture. You should end up with a nice golden crunch on the outside and warm tender chicken on the inside. But how do you properly use this method?
Taking the dip
When it comes to using the soup to enhance your fried chicken, it's a fairly easy process (or about as easy as making any fried chicken). In a bowl, you want to simply combine one can of the cream of chicken soup with a large egg and seasoning salt. The egg will act as a binding element to help the flour and cornstarch batter stick to your chicken. However, you can also substitute the egg with another binder as well. From there, it's as simple as dunking your chicken in the soup/egg wash and then coating it with the batter and frying it up.
When choosing your cream of chicken soup, you may just want to stick to one brand instead of trying to mix and match. Since different brands have their own version, this could prevent you from muddling the flavors. Likewise, when buying your soup, it's important to note that the condensed version is the same thing. Pick your favorite soup brand. You could also replace cream of chicken soup with other cream soups like cream of mushroom if you wanted to experiment with the flavoring. When serving, why not fix up a bowl of soup as a side dipping sauce or coat your fried chicken in a soup gravy to complete the meal?