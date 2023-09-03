Here's What Happened To Nino's After Kitchen Nightmares

Nino's Italian Restaurant was founded in Long Beach, California in 1958 by immigrants Inge and Vincenzo Cristiano, providing a classic, family-run restaurant experience. Vincenzo spent decades manning the kitchen while Inge coordinated service and their three children — Nino, Michael, and Carina — waited tables and provided other roles.

Nino's became a staple in the community, enjoying many years of loyal patronage. However, after Vincenzo was diagnosed with Alzhiemer's, the longtime owner stepped away from the business, leaving Inge and their eldest son Nino to run things. It wasn't long after that the business began to take a downturn. Some of the family believed it was Nino's lack of work ethic that led to the restaurant's decline, and decided it was time to call for backup. Specifically, calling on Gordon Ramsay.

In 2012, Ramsay headed to Long Beach to try and help the Cristianos salvage the restaurant during Season 6, Episode 9 of his hit show "Kitchen Nightmares," a reality series in which he coaches owners of failing eateries on how to improve operations. Under Ramsay's guidance, the interior of Nino's received a makeover, and the menu was updated and improved upon.

While Inge and her two children, Michael and Carina, were receptive to Ramsay's suggestions, Nino (the now acting general manager of the restaurant) was markedly less so. As a result, the episode was fraught with tense family disputes, a few of which led to an onslaught of internet memes. However, Ramsay was eventually able to work his magic, and get Nino on board for the greater good.