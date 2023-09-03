What The Bun Oil Is At Whataburger

There are so many special ingredients and cooking nuances that go into making a perfect burger — and what takes the experience over-the-top can be different for everyone. For some, it can be a thicker, juicier burger with an abundance of fixings, while others may crave a more basic preparation like a thin patty with just the essential condiments. Or, it may be that you desire something slightly different each time you enjoy the American classic.

Having multiple options on the menu has long been the key to fast food hamburger chain Whataburger's success. The burger eatery gives customers the ability to control nearly every element, from the burger to the bun.

When it comes to Whataburger's bun, for instance, you can get it toasted, or you can ask for it to be "extra toasted" for more crisp. Additionally, you can get your bun slathered in extra bun oil, or, if you prefer, ask to have no oil at all. And, if you were wondering what that shimmering coating was, it's basically just butter.