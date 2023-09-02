The Best Way To Order A Secret Menu Item Without Looking Like A Jerk

Food service workers have stressful jobs, and the thought of making their day even harder can be nerve-wracking. On the other hand, you've probably come across a menu hack on social media that you're dying to try out. Secret menu items can be found at just about any fast food establishment and sometimes even at sit-down restaurants. If you're looking to order a secret menu item, there are a few methods employees respect more than others.

When ordering, the most important rule is to be polite. In an interview with Huffington Post, Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, says to steer clear of wording that could make you seem "entitled." Furthermore, it's important to realize that some employees may have never encountered your request, as it's not included in the official menu. To make sure you get what you want, you should memorize the ingredients and be understanding if an employee tells you "no." You should also consider how busy the restaurant is before placing a difficult order, especially if it takes a long time to explain.

In a Reddit thread, a customer asked if ordering from the secret menu makes them "crappy." The results were mixed, with some employees admitting their annoyance while others reiterated some of the rules. "As long as you know what's on it, I don't mind," wrote one Reddit user.