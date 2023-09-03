The Tin Foil Trick That Takes Day-Old Biscuits Up A Notch

Warm, buttery biscuits are a great addition to any meal, and there are often some left over. Leftover biscuits should be stored in the refrigerator, but the day-old biscuits will be hard (and cold). And, If the biscuits are reheated uncovered, they will become crumbly and dry. The simple trick you can use to reheat the biscuits to their golden perfection is reheating them in tin foil, which helps retain the moisture of the biscuits and keeps them soft.

Keeping the tin foil loose is the key element here as it allows the moisture in the biscuits to be released and circulate without the tin foil clinging to the biscuits. For added moisture and flavor, the biscuit tops can be brushed with butter, or they can be lightly spritzed with water. An added bonus to using tin foil is that the biscuits won't require a baking sheet, which makes clean-up easier.