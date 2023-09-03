The Tin Foil Trick That Takes Day-Old Biscuits Up A Notch
Warm, buttery biscuits are a great addition to any meal, and there are often some left over. Leftover biscuits should be stored in the refrigerator, but the day-old biscuits will be hard (and cold). And, If the biscuits are reheated uncovered, they will become crumbly and dry. The simple trick you can use to reheat the biscuits to their golden perfection is reheating them in tin foil, which helps retain the moisture of the biscuits and keeps them soft.
Keeping the tin foil loose is the key element here as it allows the moisture in the biscuits to be released and circulate without the tin foil clinging to the biscuits. For added moisture and flavor, the biscuit tops can be brushed with butter, or they can be lightly spritzed with water. An added bonus to using tin foil is that the biscuits won't require a baking sheet, which makes clean-up easier.
Other ways to use tin foil for biscuits
Tin foil may be the best way to reheat biscuits, but the process starts with proper storage. Biscuits have a shelf life of three to five days if they're stored in an airtight container. However, if the biscuits need to be stored longer, they should be wrapped in plastic wrap and then wrapped tightly in tin foil and stored in the freezer. This two-step method preserves the flavor and softness of cooked biscuits.
The tin foil used for storing can also be used in the reheating process. Once the biscuits are removed from the freezer, the plastic wrap needs to be discarded and the biscuits should be completely thawed before reheating. Cooking or preheating biscuits at the wrong temperature or length of time is a common mistake when making biscuits, and it leaves the biscuits with subpar results. The best way to reheat day-old biscuits is to make the foil into a tent shape and place it over the biscuits in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-12 minutes.