The Flavorful Difference Between Steak And Barbecue Sauce

Both steak sauce and barbecue sauce can be used to flavor meat, but that doesn't mean they're interchangeable. If you visit a steakhouse and ask for barbecue sauce, you'll receive a completely different product than if you ask for A1 or Heinz 57. As its name suggests, steak sauce is usually a better choice for steak, whereas barbecue sauce tends to complement pork and chicken. It's not necessarily about these specific meats; steak sauce is better for food that's grilled quickly, while barbecue sauce is better for slower-grilled meats.

However, some people prefer barbecue sauce for their steak, even if it isn't common. On r/unpopularopinion, one Redditor revealed that their favorite way to enjoy steak is with barbecue sauce. Most of the commenters, though, thought the concept was outlandish. "A1 is the best part about eating steak," one user wrote. Another roasted the original poster for having "the taste buds of a child." The differences between these two sauces don't stop with their intended purpose, though.