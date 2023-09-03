Flan De Queso Is The Cheesy Dessert We Need

Dessert typically appeals to those with a sweet tooth, but flan de queso adds a savory ingredient to a beloved classic: cheese. Combining the smooth, creamy custard with a cheesy flavor strikes the right balance, offering something that's not too sweet but still fits the bill for dessert. Adding queso gives flan a texture and taste similar to that of cheesecake, resulting in a delicious hybrid of both desserts.

flan de queso utilizes the ingredients of a classic flan recipe — eggs, condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla extract, and a caramel topping — and adds cream cheese to the mix. The cream cheese is blended with the milk, vanilla, and eggs. This blend is poured over the cooled caramel topping in a mold or pan. It's then set in a water bath and placed in the oven for 45 minutes to a little over an hour. Once the flan is finished cooking, it's cooled in the refrigerator.

The amount of cream cheese added to flan de queso depends on the recipe, but most recommend using a full 8-ounce package. It's also important to ensure the cream cheese is softened before mixing it with the other ingredients. Otherwise, the flan de queso's texture will be compromised — and that can make or break a homemade flan.