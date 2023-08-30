The Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is something that we typically think of as a sandwich filling, and as such, is often eaten at lunchtime rather than for an evening meal. In such a case, our midday beverage of choice may be something along the lines of iced tea, soda, coffee, or milk since the days of pandemic work-from-home day-drinking are long behind us. For the sake of argument, however, let's say you're enjoying your tuna sandwich on a leisurely weekend and you'd like to enjoy it with a stronger libation. Which wine should you select to accompany it?

While tuna sandwiches may have a somewhat workmanlike, even plebeian, reputation, this doesn't mean you need to settle for Two-Buck Chuck (which now costs about double that, anyway). Mashed spoke with Troy Bowen, sommelier and co-owner of Denver restaurant Noble Riot, to get some advice about his top picks for tuna. "If you're going for a tuna salad or something that has other ingredients in it," he told us, "a weightier white like Albarino, pinot gris, or my favorite, Chenin Blanc, will hook you up."