How McDonald's Got Its Name

Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that you know the McDonald's names. When you drive past a pair of golden arches, you know what is being served there, how much a meal costs, and you probably know what it tastes like, too. You know these things because McDonald's is everywhere. Over the span of 83 years, McDoanld's went from a singular roadside food stand to a global sensation with nearly 40,000 locations spanning 100 different countries. And yet, of the 69 million people McDonald's serves each day, few know the story of how the restaurant got its name.

Many might assume that McDonald's was named after its founder. And while that is technically the case, the man who most often gets the credit isn't a McDonald at all. Ray Kroc, often touted as "the man who made McDonald's," has been helming the operation since he purchased the company from its real founders in 1961 – and they most certainly bear the McDonald name.

Capitalizing on the economic boom that followed the end of the Great Depression, Brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald wisely opened a roadside food stand in San Bernardino, California in 1940. The flimsy, open-air structure, called McDonald's Barbeque, offered a laundry list of food options that would be delivered to your car window by a fleet of pretty carhop girls, and it was a hit.