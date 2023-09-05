Rice Cake Ice Cream Sandwiches Are A Surprisingly Appetizing Combo

The internet has no shortage of interesting alternatives to classic sugary snacks for those looking to cut back on calories, or simply enjoy a refreshing twist on an old favorite. One such hack making waves across social media calls for crafting a pseudo ice cream sandwich using ice cream, chocolate chips, and rice cakes in place of cookies. For an alternative that brings in even fewer calories, the ice cream can be subbed out for Greek yogurt, allowing you to partake in the delicious treat even when you're cutting out sugar entirely.

These combinations can be found all over the net, with simple and basic constructions that call for sandwiching your frozen dessert of choice between store-bought rice cakes. There are even step-by-step guides on crafting delicious treats at home using several additional toppings and ingredients, including sprinkles, various flavors of ice cream, and even homemade rice cakes, which allow you to control each and every ingredient you consume.

For the best results, most sources recommend wrapping your sandwich and letting it cool in the freezer for at least an hour to keep the entire affair homogenized and prevent the sandwiched ingredients from oozing out of the sides when you take a bite.