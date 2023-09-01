The Internet Is Grilling Kardashian Bff Foodgod Over BBQ Sauce Lawsuit

If you were a fan of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in its heyday, you remember the Kardashians' pal, Jonathan Cheban. These days, Cheban is better known as Foodgod, a self-proclaimed expert foodie with nearly four million Instagram followers. The fact that he legally changed his name to Foodgod speaks volumes. In 2020, however, he clearly didn't have the food gods on his side when one ingredient left him in stitches — literally. According to Foodgod, he purchased a bottle of San-J's Korean barbeque sauce at a Florida grocery store. He claims the bottle "inexplicably exploded" when he grabbed it. The lawsuit explains that "The glass broke in several shards with the main portion of the bottle slicing open his hand causing significant blood loss," per the Miami Herald.

Three years after the incident, which resulted in multiple stitches, Foodgod is embarking on a $20 million lawsuit. He's suing the store where he purchased the sauce, the distributor, the manufacturer of the sauce, and the manufacturer of the glass bottle. According to the lawsuit, "Foodgod is required to seek therapy and to alter the way he handles items during videos and advertisements while also fighting through the pain and discomfort. These injuries will likely affect Foodgod for the rest of his life."

The internet has been less than empathetic about Foodgod's plight, and the jokes are coming fast and thick. It's a good old-fashioned social media grilling with a side of Korean barbeque sauce.