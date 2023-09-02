You Should Start Making Hard-Boiled Eggs In A Loaf Pan

Revamp your hard-boiled egg game by adopting an unexpected tool: a loaf pan. This unconventional approach offers a fresh perspective on your egg-making routine and gets rid of the dreaded step of peeling the shell. By cooking your eggs in a loaf pan, you minimize the risk of overcooking or unevenly cooked eggs. Essentially, it makes a convenient and easy way to achieve the desired texture every time you make hard-boiled eggs.

Just grab your favorite loaf pan and spray it with some nonstick pan spray. Once it's greased up, crack your eggs into it. Make sure not to stir or shake them around too much, or they could become scrambled in the process. Insert your loaf pan into another pan and fill it with a water bath. Then pop them into your oven at 350°F for about 30 minutes. The yolks should come out firm, tucked behind the tender egg whites, perfect for eating them straight or adding to your favorite recipes.

This loaf pan hack creates an even distribution of heat that can lead to more consistent results while cooking. This method is particularly helpful when preparing a larger batch of eggs, as it ensures each one is cooked to perfection. Also, this works in any size pan; just make sure it fits in your water bath before you start cracking. Say goodbye to the frustration of peeling and hello to hassle-free hard-boiled eggs!