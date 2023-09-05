Give Your Fat-Washed Cocktails A Cheesy Makeover

Picture this: A blend of aged cheddar, mozzarella, or even parmesan mingling with your favorite whiskey or vodka and creating a carefully concocted, fat-washed cocktail. But, what exactly are fat-washed cocktails? Fat-washed cocktails involve infusing spirits with the distinctive flavors of fats or oils, adding a velvety, savory element to your drinks.

Traditionally, fats like bacon, butter, and olive oil have been used. However, cheese has now entered the conversation. When it comes to adding cheese, it's not as simple as tossing a chunk of Velveeta into your cocktail. Instead, you need to transform it and steep it into your spirit first. This can be accomplished by either heating up your cheese and integrating it into your spirit or utilizing a cold infusion method involving the rinds and simply steeping them in alcohol.

Once your cheese-infused spirit is marinated, you'll then strain it and incorporate it into your cocktails. Explore using it as a cheesy cold foam, oil, simple syrup, or even a base to elevate your cocktail creations. The technique is believed to have been popularized by renowned bartender Don Lee. His exploration of bacon fat-washed bourbon in the mid-2000s paved the way for this innovative trend, inspiring countless others to push the boundaries of mixology. His early infusions included flavors like duck fat, bourbon, brown butter, and even cheese.