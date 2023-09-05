TikTok Loves Roasting McDonald's Comically Small Happy Meal Fries

McDonald's has experienced its fair share of backlash for being "unhealthy," especially in the past few decades, as food and nutrition continues to be a hot topic of discussion. For a majority of Americans, McDonald's continues to be a popular fast food option, because of their consistent quality and reasonable prices. After all, a large family can easily feed all members of their household, including picky kids, without breaking the bank.

While a cheeseburger and fries isn't always the healthiest option for growing young ones, not all consumers can afford top tier organic, health conscious groceries. The Harvard School of Public Health found that fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as more health conscious pre-packaged meals ,are consistently more expensive, making it less achievable for low-income families to access nutrient rich meals. Working parents also have less time to prepare meals, so a fast food option is an easy alternative that saves time and energy after a long shift. Still, healthy options are a priority for many concerned parents, and McDonald's did their best to listen.

In addition to reducing the size of their french fries, the company once shared that they were considering healthy options like carrot sticks, raisins, and pineapple spears, before ultimately deciding on apple slices that can still be found today. McDonald's also promised to be more conscious of how they are marketing their foods to children, with a focus on the exciting, healthy additions to their Happy Meals.