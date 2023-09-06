The Bone-In Filet Could Be The Best Dish To Order At Ruth's Chris

Steakhouse aficionados are no stranger to Ruth's Chris Steak House, but for those who are uninitiated, this American institution has been serving sizzling hot steaks since owner Ruth Fertel bought her first location in 1965. What sets Ruth's Chris apart from the bevy of high-end steakhouses is not just the fact that plates come to the table searing hot with a layer of bubbling butter keeping the steak warm, juicy, and flavorful. The restaurant also uses a uniquely-designed broiler that sears every cut of meat to perfection. As proven by the restaurant's success, there really is no wrong choice at Ruth's Chris However, there's an argument to be made that the bone-in filet is the best dish you could order there.

Everyone's familiar with filet mignon — it's plump, it's tender, and it's really expensive. The standard filet, whether ordered in fancy steakhouses or at your local Applebee's, is typically cooked without a bone so as not to obstruct the perfectly cylindrical shape of the meat. Plenty of other cuts are renowned for their bone-in status, however, such as bone-in ribeyes, T-bone steaks, and porterhouses, but filet mignon is not among them. Bone-in filets therefore seem like a less ideal choice, but what they lose in perfect presentation, they make up for in eating experience, especially when it comes to succulent texture.