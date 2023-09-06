Salsa Golf Is A Sauce, Not A Sport

Argentina has a proud sporting lineage and a storied history of dancing. When one learns that salsa golf is an Argentine tradition dating back almost a century, two possible translations come to mind — the first is some kind of endurance dance contest where couples try and dance the length of eighteen holes to a salsa beat, and the other a battle between chefs trying to come up with the best sauce with the fewest ingredients possible. The name and the national obsession make the quaint reality of the pink-hued dip that they call salsa golf seem disappointing — after all, salsa golf is little more than a simple mix of ketchup and mayonnaise.

However, to dismiss salsa golf as a cute name for thousand-island dressing is to miss out on the tale of how this simple sauce spread from one table at a golf club by the sea to plates across Central and South America. The inventor of salsa golf won a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1970, yet his sauce is still his most notable achievement in his home country. He famously said, "If I had patented this sauce, today we would have a lot more money for research." It was invented to go with shrimp and is a wonderful accompaniment for fries or the most Argentine of all dishes, steak. However, the way that South Americans use salsa golf with vegetables indicates exciting possibilities for extravagant dishes made possible with regular, storecupboard essentials.