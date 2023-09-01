Shark Tank Kitchen Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon

You can save yourself time in the kitchen by making extra batches of recipes such as soups and stews and freezing them for those nights when you don't want to cook. However, finding a container of the perfect size can be a pain. Either you end up using containers that are too large, taking up precious freezer real estate with empty space, or you go too small and are left hungry when you heat up your meal.

Enter the "Shark Tank" solution that is Souper Cubes. These are effectively just extra-large silicone ice cube trays. The one-cup size and the two-cup size are most handy for freezing individual portions of recipes, but there are also other size options available. While, as the name suggests, they're great for soup, you can use them to freeze all kinds of things. You can freeze raw ingredients ready to make meals out of, leftover broth and stock, or sauces to add to pasta or top proteins. Since they're made from silicone, they're oven-safe and can double as pans for mini loaves. Food releases easily, and they have a metal frame so they don't sag when you move them to the freezer. Thanks to the lids, they don't absorb freezer odor and they stack easily to save space.

The founders' "Shark Tank" pitch was successful enough that they got offers from three sharks — Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and Barbara Cocoran — but they ultimately made a deal with Greiner.