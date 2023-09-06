Fried Cake Makes Your Kitchen Feel Like The State Fair Year-Round

The sights and smells of fair food are pretty unforgettable. From blooming onions to fried dough — aka funnel cake — you're probably very familiar with those deep-fried and delicious eats, provided you've visited a state fair before. These annual events often have lots of fried foods. One food that may not be on the state fair menu, though — but is just as mouthwatering — is fried cake.

Fried cake is exactly what it appears to be; cake that is battered and deep-fried. It sounds ridiculous — why take a perfectly good cake and deep-fry it? Well, if your state's fair has come and gone and you're missing the smells and tastes that it evokes, fried cake could be the perfect way to enjoy those flavors from the comfort of your own home. (And, if you don't like traditional cake and would hate it even more if it were deep-fried, there are so many other foods that are better when fried, like fried cheesecake or fried pound cake.)