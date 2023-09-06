Can You Reheat A Fast Food Burger In An Air Fryer?

While the air fryer seems to be a perfect vessel for reheating burgers, many TikTokers are leaving their critiques about the method in the comments section of the post from @healthyfitbella, who shared her hack. One user points out the flaw in reheating an entire burger, toppings and all, stating, "Mmm soggy warm lettuce. Just how mom used to make it." Others echo similar concerns, stating, "noooooo not the lettuce" and "ah soggy bun and hot lettuce and tomato, perfect hack!"

Perhaps if your fast food burger has toppings that aren't meant to be heated, such as lettuce and tomato, you could remove them before reheating and then put them back on before consuming. Of course, the process of reheating a fast food burger begins to reach a point of diminishing returns when there are too many steps involved, so the best course of action may simply be to order smaller quantities at the drive thru and try to finish your full meal when possible.

All things considered, nearly 40% of food is wasted in the United States, according to figures from FeedingAmerica.org, so any measures you can take to avoid wasting perfectly good food should be seen as a win. The hack may not be for everyone, but some users who watched the TikTok post are offering encouraging comments, calling their own air fryer burgers "a taste sensation."