Did Jimmy Buffet Own Margaritaville And Cheeseburger In Paradise?

With the passing of Jimmy Buffett, it's impossible not to reflect on the unusual impact he had on the hospitality industry. Not one but two of his songs became the names of famous restaurants: Margaritaville and Cheeseburger in Paradise. While he's undeniably linked to both through music, he was also at one point the owner of both.

Buffett's friend Dan Sweet opened a Margaritaville club in 1984 in Alabama, and Buffett began establishing places of his own, with his first Margaritaville retail store opening in Key West in 1985 followed by the Café in 1987. But after creating Margaritaville Holdings, LLC in 1998, he launched the famous Margaritaville restaurant at Orlando's Universal CityWalk a year later, and the Margaritaville empire began to take off from there.

In 2002, 24 years after the song was initially released, Buffett decided to see if he could have success with Cheeseburger in Paradise, and the first kitschy, island-themed restaurant opened in Indianapolis, Indiana. In 2012 he and his Margaritaville Holdings, LLC sold the chain's remaining 23 locations across 14 states to Luby's for $11 million, and Buffett's association with it was severed. By 2020 the last remaining location in Secaucus, New Jersey closed.