The Overlooked Candy Bar You Should Be Adding To Your Cake

Cake — who doesn't love it? From ice cream cakes to wedding cakes to cupcakes you can eat in just a few bites, cakes are a dessert delicacy for celebrations and mundane moments alike. Of the many varieties to enjoy, one of our favorite types is laced and topped with candy bars. There are some usual suspects, like Snickers and KitKat bars, but try looking farther afield to one of the most underrated candy bars: a Heath bar.

While they might not be as popular as some mainstream candies, Heath bars are a sweet treat made with crunchy English toffee dipped in creamy milk chocolate. Adding these to your favorite cake recipe imbues it with a deep, caramel-kissed, buttery, and slightly nutty taste that would impress Willy Wonka himself. Thanks to its crunchy consistency, a Heath bar added to a moist cake provides each bite with an exciting interplay of textures. If you can't find Heath bars near you, Skor bars are another chocolate-dipped toffee bar that will provide your cake with the same boost as a Heath bar.

You can crush up Heath bars and add them to your cake batter or use them as a crumble topping that livens up the appearance and tastes great too. You could also add the chopped-up chocolate bars between layers of your cake, for a crunchy surprise. You could substitute Heath bar pieces for chocolate chips in anything that calls for them — from cookies to brownies to banana bread.