Apparently, Gordon Ramsay Made One MasterChef Contestant Black Out

Every fan of cooking shows like "MasterChef" can breathe with a sigh of relief that they're not the ones on television getting scolded by Gordon Ramsay. The Scottish chef has made a name for himself in television thanks to his no-nonsense approach and colorful language. And unless you're a child competing on "MasterChef Junior," you're guaranteed to feel his fury if you make mistakes in the kitchen. The pressure was so much that Ramsay reportedly made one "MasterChef" contestant blackout.

Charles Calvino Hang was eliminated from Season 13 of the show after a tag-team challenge turned disastrous, and communication broke down between Hang and fellow contestant Jennifer Maune. Hang, an Ohio hairstylist and content creator, saw his dreams of being MasterChef go up in smoke. But admittedly, he had a tough time getting his head in the competition prior to the elimination.

In an interview with Parade, Hang explained that he blacked out intermittently throughout the challenge. He said, "I did not know what a knife was. I did not know what a mashed potato grinder was. I blacked out. I really don't know what came over me. There was a lot going on and to have the famous Gordon Ramsay in your face, eye-to-eye you just don't know is this for real. I didn't know what anything was, and I take full accountability. I knew most of it had to do with me."