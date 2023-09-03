McDonald's Quarter Pounder Vs. Burger King's Whopper: The True Winner

Coke versus Pepsi. Mac versus PC. Edward versus Jacob. The world of pop culture is filled with allegiances that divide the consumer populace just as dramatically as sports rivalries. In the realm of fast food burgers, the biggest fight is between McDonald's and Burger King. The former is the undisputed champ in both total annual sales and the number of restaurants, while the latter has to be content in bragging about being the world's second-largest burger chain.

It's tempting to think that billions of McDonald's fans can't be wrong, but the most popular option isn't always the best. What if Burger King's most famous burger, the Whopper, is actually better than the McDonald's equivalent, the Quarter Pounder? We picked up both sandwiches to do an objective taste test and declare a winner once and for all. We evaluated each burger's toppings, bun, and meat while also factoring in attributes like price and nutrition. While we thought these sandwiches might be evenly matched, as it turns out, one was much better than the other. Keep on reading to find out which burger was the true winner.