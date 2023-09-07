TikTok's Cottage Cheese Jell-O Salad Is A Mid-Century Throwback

Poking fun at those "wacky" foods that people used to eat back in the day, whether it be roasted woolly mammoth from the Pleistocene Epoch or Starbucks' 2017 unicorn frappuccino, is something we all indulge in from time to time. So, of course, it's a thing on TikTok as well. One popular video involves a young creator teaming up with her grandmother to prepare one of the latter's recipes which, OMG, is made with lime Jell-O, mayonnaise, cider vinegar, cottage cheese, grated carrots, crushed pineapple, chopped cucumber, and optional black olives.

While the grandmother who brought this Jell-O salad to a family gathering assures her granddaughter (and followers) "You're going to love it," the granddaughter merely giggles, while many of the comments on the video ranged from condescending to outright horrified. A few people, however, noted that this recipe was exactly the kind of thing that people used to eat back before the turn of the millennium. In fact, such Jell-O salads were popular throughout much of the 20th century, so obviously they weren't created just by people looking to troll their friends and family at pot-lucks and dinner parties. Delish staffers actually cooked and consumed the dish from the TikTok video and while some disliked it, others found it to be pretty palatable or even quite enjoyable.