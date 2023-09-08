Ground Sumac Is The Tangy Spice Your Salad Dressing Needs

The primary goal of eating is to fuel your body. However, it's also important to choose food that tastes good. Otherwise, you might not eat as much as you should. When COVID-19 hit, doctors noticed that the loss of taste created a disinterest in food that led to unhealthy weight loss in some individuals. To get the nutrition you need while making eating a satisfying experience, it is important to prepare your food so it tastes great. Often, this feat is remarkably simple to accomplish. Just adding a dash of the right spice is all it takes.

Sumac is a deep red spice that is made by grinding up dried sumac berries. While it is frequently used in Middle Eastern fare, and it is a go-to spice for food expert Padma Lakshmi, sumac hasn't fully been embraced by Americans yet. However, the citrusy tartness of this spice can add a flavorful focal point to your salad dressing, taking it to a whole new level.