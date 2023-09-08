Fat Is Your Friend When Making High-Quality Salads

Have you ever had a salad and still felt hungry afterward? Do you always think of salads as a starter rather than a meal? If so, then like many of us you may actually be making your salads the wrong way. Sure –– salads require a veggie base to actually be a salad, but that doesn't mean it can't make you feel full and satisfied. So, what's the secret? Some people like to toss in protein like chicken, and others go for extras like croutons. In reality, though, there's one trick to a delicious, filling salad, and it's actually quite simple: it's all about fat.

Fats are the perfect way to add some welcome extra flavor and depth to your simple salad, which is one way to make your bowl of veggies a bit more exciting and delicious. Still, fats add more than just tastiness to your salad. Dietitian and NYIT School of Health Professions assistant dean of undergraduate affairs, Mindy Haar, Ph. D., told Healthline, "Fat is an energy provider. Fats are the last to leave the digestive tract and thus provide satiety." Not providing satiety is certainly a common complaint when it comes to salads that are just made up of simple veggies like lettuce and cucumbers. As a result, if you tend to skip the salad in lieu of something a bit more satisfying, adding a healthy fat just may be your answer.