The Ice Cream Tip For Perfect Homemade Strawberry Shortcake Bars

Mastering the art of homemade strawberry shortcake bars is fairly simple. All you need is ice cream, cookies, and freeze-dried strawberries. But the process begins with a crucial step: Melt the ice cream till very soft but not liquid. In order to make the bars you need to get your ice cream into the ice pop molds, and the easiest way to do this is with nearly-melted ice cream. The secret lies in allowing the ice cream to melt gently, to avoid ice crystals and hard or chunky ice cream bars.

The best and gentlest way to melt it is in the refrigerator, which should allow the whole container to melt to the perfect consistency and avoid a frozen block in the center. This method makes the ice cream moldable and easy to work with without sacrificing creaminess. You can also set the container on the counter and it should be ready within a half hour.

If you're in a hurry be sure to avoid the temptation of the microwave since the recipe requires you to refreeze the ice cream after thawing it. The microwave can change the texture of the ice cream, and it will no longer be creamy when you refreeze it. A better alternative would be to take the ice cream out of its container and cut it into slices with a sharp knife warmed under hot water. If you leave these on a plate in the refrigerator or on the counter it will shorten your thawing time.