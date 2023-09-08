How Former Costco Execs Decided To Give Fast Food An Organic Twist

The Organic Coup may sound like a strange name for a fast-food chicken restaurant; both the organic aspect and the connotation of the word coup, a term most closely associated in modern parlance with a military takeover. Interestingly enough, it wasn't the original idea for the business' appellation. According to The Organic Coup's website, the name was actually the result of a typo of coop — an enclosure used for containing poultry. However, the co-founders, former Costco executives Erica Welton and Dennis Hoover, decided to stick with the name because they felt it reflected their goal and mission of taking over the fast-food industry with organic products.

With its launch in 2015, The Organic Coup became the first USDA-certified organic fast-food chain in the country. As its name implies, the execs centered the menu primarily around organic chicken and veggie options such as sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and salads. The signature sandwich features all-organic ingredients: air-chilled chicken cooked in refined coconut oil, topped with spicy veggies on an artisan bun.