The Biggest Burrito In The World Weighed More Than Most Cars

Astoundingly, the burrito behemoth was rolled using only one flour tortilla, tipping the scales at 2 tons and measuring 2.4 kilometers (1.49 miles). What ingredients were used to stuff this baddest of all burritos? Since it was crafted in the Baja California region of Mexico, renowned as the birthplace of the fish taco, the filling consisted of fish with onion, chile, and refried beans.

As one might imagine, preparing this record-shattering burrito involved a collaborative effort. Overall, 54 restaurants teamed up for the endeavor, and a grand total of 3,000 people, including chefs, culinary students, and volunteers, contributed their collective labor. A specially designed machine was used to roll out the nearly mile-and-a-half tortilla, which took 9.5 hours. The entire burrito-building project lasted 12 hours.

It seems like you would need to recruit the help of an entire town to take down such a massive burrito. Not even competitive eater Matt Stonie, who once devoured an 18-inch burrito in under two minutes, could handle a monster like this on his own. The finished product was served to thousands of people who came to indulge in La Paz's burrito-making history.