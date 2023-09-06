This Is The Most Expensive Soy Sauce & How It's Made

Soy sauce has anchored East Asian cuisine for thousands of years. Even Louis XIV's chefs are said to have called it "black gold" for its ability to transform dishes. The power of this salty brown condiment lies in its distinctive umami flavor – the seductive savory taste found in certain aged foods such as miso, aged cheese, and some types of mushrooms.

Japanese soy sauce, known as shoyu, can be purchased at just about any grocery store for a few dollars, but as with most aged foods and beverages, prices skyrocket based on the method and duration of preparation. The basic process for making shoyu starts with steamed soybeans and wheat. These are combined with Aspergillus oryzae or sojae mold to kickstart fermentation. Saltwater is added, and the mixture is then left to age for at least a few days before being pressed to expel the delicious brown liquid you find lining grocery store shelves.

This brewing process is labor-intensive and varies greatly between manufacturers. Large-scale producers use acid-hydrolyzed vegetable protein to skip the lengthy fermentation process and provide large quantities of affordable soy sauce in a fraction of the time. On the other end of the spectrum, small, artisanal breweries allow their products to ferment for years before selling them for a premium. At the farthest end is Kamebishi, a producer that ferments some of its soy sauce for 38 years and sells it for hundreds of dollars.