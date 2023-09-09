Make Any Soup Thick And Creamy With A Bit Of Mascarpone Cheese
The fall and winter seasons are approaching, which means the return of recipes that complement the cold weather. Soup is among the best dishes to make during the cooler months, from comforting chicken and noodles to richer options like cream of broccoli. No matter what fall or winter soup recipes you lean toward making, one rule tends to ring true: the creamier, the better. Fortunately, with the help of mascarpone cheese, you can make any soup thicker and more flavorful.
If you're unsure what mascarpone cheese is, it's more approachable than you might think. This dairy product blends heavy cream and some acid, which results in a thick spread reminiscent of cream cheese and ricotta. Its texture makes it ideal to whip and mix into other dishes, and its slightly sweet, buttery flavor pairs well with savory foods. As previously stated, any soup — even thin, broth-based varieties — can be thickened with mascarpone cheese, resulting in a velvety, creamy dish.
With soup season on the horizon, now is the perfect time to try this tip. Fortunately, this trick doesn't require much extra effort or add much time to your cooking.
The best way to add mascarpone to soup
Whether you're whipping up tomato soup or chowder, thickening your dish with mascarpone is reasonably straightforward. Most recipes that include this step recommend adding the cheese last, meaning you'll follow the usual protocol for whatever soup you're making and only deviate at the very end. For those who want to create a smoother finished product, you can use a blender to combine the soup and mascarpone.
To impart an extra cheesy flavor — and ensure your soup looks as good as it tastes — you'll want to whisk more mascarpone into the finished, blended product. Always taste as you go to make sure the ratios are correct. After that, all that's left is to add some garnishes and additional seasoning. This effect can be achieved with similar ingredients, such as sour cream and cream cheese. Or, for a vegan recipe, you can substitute coconut milk. However, mascarpone adds a unique flavor to the typical fall and winter soup options, bringing something new to the table for those tired of the same old recipes.