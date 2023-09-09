Make Any Soup Thick And Creamy With A Bit Of Mascarpone Cheese

The fall and winter seasons are approaching, which means the return of recipes that complement the cold weather. Soup is among the best dishes to make during the cooler months, from comforting chicken and noodles to richer options like cream of broccoli. No matter what fall or winter soup recipes you lean toward making, one rule tends to ring true: the creamier, the better. Fortunately, with the help of mascarpone cheese, you can make any soup thicker and more flavorful.

If you're unsure what mascarpone cheese is, it's more approachable than you might think. This dairy product blends heavy cream and some acid, which results in a thick spread reminiscent of cream cheese and ricotta. Its texture makes it ideal to whip and mix into other dishes, and its slightly sweet, buttery flavor pairs well with savory foods. As previously stated, any soup — even thin, broth-based varieties — can be thickened with mascarpone cheese, resulting in a velvety, creamy dish.

With soup season on the horizon, now is the perfect time to try this tip. Fortunately, this trick doesn't require much extra effort or add much time to your cooking.