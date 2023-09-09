Why You Need To Grate Butter Before Adding It To Turkey Burgers

If you're avoiding beef for health reasons, or are among the millions of people who don't eat beef, a turkey burger is probably your barbecue go-to. Unfortunately, turkey burgers tend to be a bit boring and dry, compared to a juicy beef burger. Turkey is a lean meat and can dry out faster than other more fatty meats — it's why we need to pay so much attention to the bird while cooking it at Thanksgiving. When using ground turkey for burgers, the lack of fat becomes apparent. To stay juicy, we need to give ground turkey some help and add in a little fat. All you need is a stick of cold or frozen butter and a grater.

Butter is around 80% fat, which makes it the ideal add-in to your turkey burger to keep it juicy. Since butter is relatively flavor-neutral in its richness, you can get a boost of moisture without adding in other more-dominant flavors like mayonnaise or finely chopped mushrooms. All you need is 2 tablespoons of grated, unsalted butter per pound of ground turkey.

The butter should be frozen or cold, as you can't grate softened butter. Grated butter will spread more evenly through your turkey burger instead of mixing in blobs of soft butter or wrapping turkey meat around a pat of butter. As your burger cooks, the butter will melt and give some much-needed moisture and flavor to your burger. No more dry turkey burgers this summer!