TikTok's Viral Lasagna Soup Has Us Feeling Cozy

Lasagna is one of the ultimate comfort foods for the cozy months. There are multiple varieties of lasagna in the freezer section of grocery stores, from traditional to vegetarian and even vegan, and these are great to have on hand when you're short on time and can't go through the laborious process of making lasagna from scratch. Still, nothing beats a homemade lasagna.

Luckily, there is an alternative shortcut that will cure your lasagna craving without occupying hours of your time: lasagna soup! As opposed to making the meat sauce, boiling the noodle sheets, and repeatedly layering these items with cheese before baking, lasagna soup mixes all of these flavors together in one pot.

While there are Instant Pot lasagna soup recipes that take all of the guesswork out of cooking, the lasagna soup that's gone viral on TikTok only requires one pot on the stovetop and a minimal amount of manual labor, perfect for those without an Instant Pot! For this lasagna soup, every ingredient gets added to a single pot to simmer before being ready to serve. This recipe is a cozy classic twist on a hearty soup and the traditional Italian pasta dish.