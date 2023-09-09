TikTok's Viral Lasagna Soup Has Us Feeling Cozy
Lasagna is one of the ultimate comfort foods for the cozy months. There are multiple varieties of lasagna in the freezer section of grocery stores, from traditional to vegetarian and even vegan, and these are great to have on hand when you're short on time and can't go through the laborious process of making lasagna from scratch. Still, nothing beats a homemade lasagna.
Luckily, there is an alternative shortcut that will cure your lasagna craving without occupying hours of your time: lasagna soup! As opposed to making the meat sauce, boiling the noodle sheets, and repeatedly layering these items with cheese before baking, lasagna soup mixes all of these flavors together in one pot.
While there are Instant Pot lasagna soup recipes that take all of the guesswork out of cooking, the lasagna soup that's gone viral on TikTok only requires one pot on the stovetop and a minimal amount of manual labor, perfect for those without an Instant Pot! For this lasagna soup, every ingredient gets added to a single pot to simmer before being ready to serve. This recipe is a cozy classic twist on a hearty soup and the traditional Italian pasta dish.
You'll love the convenience of this classic combination
In order to start your lasagna soup, you'll need to cook your sausage or ground beef in a pot and then remove it so you can saute your onion, garlic, and seasonings in the same pot. Once that has cooked down, you're ready to add your tomato sauce, tomatoes, and broth to let all the flavors simmer. Finally, it's time to reincorporate your beef, along with your dry, uncooked lasagna noodles.
@yessidothecookingg
It's still soup season people! Time to make a cozy meal for yourself #soupseasonisuponus #soup #lasagna #lasagnasoup #pasta #easyrecipe #food #yessidothecookingg
You can leave your pasta sheets long or break them up so they are easier to eat. Once your noodles are mixed in, it's time for the cream and cheese. Typically, lasagna is layered with ricotta cheese and topped with mozzarella, but in this soup version, it all goes into the pot. As soon as your noodles become al dente, you are ready to serve.
The toppings and garnishes for each bowl are quite versatile but a dollop of cool ricotta and a sprinkle of basil are favorites on TikTok. Some parmesan shavings or fresh mozzarella would also be delicious. Lasagna soup can also be served with sides that commonly accompany soups and pastas like fresh garlic bread or a side salad. Plus, with the convenience of a single pot to clean, this is the perfect dish for a busy weeknight dinner that will also cure your lasagna cravings.