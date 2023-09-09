Alton Brown's Dream Food Show Is A Blue Sky Idea

In addition to teaching us the science behind our favorite foods while hosting "Good Eats," Alton Brown is an expert on planes and flying — he's had his pilot's license for over a decade and has flown all around the country on his numerous tours. With all the traveling he's done he's bound to have opinions on airplane food, but he's more interested in a different kind of aviation-related cuisine — Brown has a rather genius idea for a food show about municipal airports.

Brown is interested in flying into the small municipal and regional airports that dot the United States and seeing what they have to offer. According to Brown, these small airports will have a crew car that is available to borrow, usually a decommissioned Crown Victoria once used by the police. Some of the towns that play host to these airfields are bound to be hiding some surprisingly delicious food and interesting people. We imagine it would play out like an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," only with a small prop plane instead of the classic cars Guy Fieri prefers. The premise is unusual, but we would watch it.