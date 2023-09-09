White Balsamic Vinegar Is The Chef Staple You Need In Your Kitchen

Chefs often use special ingredients and techniques that make their dishes stand apart from others. One of these ingredients should become a staple in your kitchen as well: white balsamic vinegar. Most people are familiar with the taste and uses of regular balsamic vinegar because it is often used in salads, marinades, and sauces. However, its cousin, white balsamic vinegar, is rarely discussed. This is unfortunate, because this one ingredient has the potential to change the way you cook and present your food.

Chefs often prefer white balsamic vinegar over the traditional variety for its neutral color and its more subtle acidic flavor. In fact, you've probably already tried it, even if you weren't aware. That's because it's often used in restaurants as a substitute for regular balsamic vinegar. White balsamic vinegar can be used interchangeably with traditional balsamic vinegar but has a cleaner finish and doesn't change the color of the dish like regular balsamic vinegar does. If you're craving that vinegar tartness without the added color, this is the one ingredient you need.