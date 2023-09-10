Burger Kings In China Have So Many More Flavor Options Than Expected

When it comes to Burger King menus outside the U.S., food that caters to local tastes and regional culinary favorites will always take the crown. After the American fast food chain opened its first Chinese branch in Shanghai in 2005, it soon became one of the nation's favorite spots to grab a bite, only taking a backseat to KFC and McDonald's. Not only does China's Burger King have loads of different menu items to choose from, but it also features the traditional flavors of congee and Sichuan-spiced chicken wings, and boasts an elevated breakfast menu that makes us wonder, "When is it our turn?"

Fans can enjoy their Whoppers, called Emperor burgers at China's Burger King, plain or spicy, with beef or juicy grilled chicken. Then there's the more expensive line of burgers, which its website lists as King burgers or Ruthless Overlord burgers, a title meant to convey how absolutely stacked they are with meat or fried fish fillets. Meat lovers can indulge in the Big Mouth Angus burger, a towering unit piled high with beef, roasted pastrami, melty cheese, and crispy, Japanese-style fried onions. Besides China's savory Burger King entrees, you'll also find unique side dishes. Instead of having a classic side of golden fries with every order, here you can order peppery wings or drumsticks, fried dough sticks traditionally called youtiao, or red bean sesame balls with your meal. However, what's really caught our eye are the shrimp-laced burgers on China's seasonal Burger King menu.