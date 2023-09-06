Jersey Shore Ron Ron Juice Recipe
If there were ever a group who knew how to party, it's the cast of "Jersey Shore." From Snooki to JWoww, Pauly D to The Situation, the characters taught us so much about life, including the importance of GTL (gym, tan, laundry), how to properly party as if you lived on the Jersey shore yourself, and how to make the kind of cocktail that's sure to keep the good times comin'.
That last one is in no small part thanks to Ronnie Ortiz-Magros and his infamous Ron Ron Juice, a cocktail concoction that became popularized early on "Jersey Shore" and remains relevant to this day. This just goes to show, people can get older, but they never have to really grow up, and there's always a reason to keep the party going.
If you're looking to get in on the hype and try your hand at a cocktail that's perfect for any of your high school or college reunions, try this version put together by recipe developer Christina Musgrave from Tasting with Tina. "I like that this recipe is super easy with just a few ingredients and minimal cleanup," she says. Plus, it serves a crowd; requiring just 5 minutes to make, you'll have enough for four servings. Whip up a double-dose and you can keep the party going for hours.
Gather the ingredients for Jersey Shore Ron Ron juice
This iteration of Ron Ron juice is very fruit-forward. You'll need ice, cranberry juice, watermelon, blueberries, vodka, and Maraschino cherries. "The fruit is meant to be fresh, but you can use frozen fruit for a smoothie-like consistency," Musgrave notes.
Add all the ingredients to a blender
There's really not much prep-work involved when it comes to Ron Ron juice. Simply cut up your seedless watermelon into chunks so they fit in your blender, then add all the ingredients to the blender's pitcher.
The maraschino cherries may seem like an outlier when all the other ingredients are so fresh (minus the vodka, of course), but Musgrave says they're important for adding extra sweetness to the drink.
Blend until well combined
Blend all the ingredients together until they're fully combined — this will depend on the power of your blender, but should only take about a minute.
Pour and serve the cocktail
With the drink blended, all that's left to do is serve it up! Pour it into glasses and drink immediately while it's cold. "This is a great cocktail for a hot day," says Musgrave, adding that it also can be enjoyed alcohol-free: "Skip the vodka and make a mocktail for any occasion."
- 1 cup ice
- 1 cup cranberry juice
- 4 cups cubed watermelon
- ¾ cup blueberries
- ½ cup vodka
- ¼ cup maraschino cherries
- Combine all ingredients in a blender.
- Blend on high speed for 1 minute, or until combined.
- Pour into cups and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|185
|Total Fat
|0.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|25.7 g
|Sodium
|6.3 mg
|Protein
|1.2 g