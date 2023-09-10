Soak Gummy Candies In Liquor For Boozy Halloween Fun

Although gummy candies may not be at the top of the list of the most popular Halloween candies, they're certainly among the most versatile when it comes to adding alcohol into the mix. After all, what's a party without a vodka-infused gummy bear or two?

Of course, when Halloween time rolls around, we can get so much more creative with our boozy gummies. For instance, while gummy bears are fun, gummy bats, pumpkins, and spiders are arguably more seasonally appropriate. You can use even gummy organs, eyeballs, or fingers to create a spiked spooky treat like no other.

To create a macabre masterpiece, first pour your gummies of choice into a glass container. Next, add your favorite brand of vodka so the gummies are fully submerged. For optimal results, let the gummies soak for three days, stirring several times a time to prevent clumping. You can then serve up your infused gummies with some fun Halloween toothpicks.