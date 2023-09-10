Soak Gummy Candies In Liquor For Boozy Halloween Fun
Although gummy candies may not be at the top of the list of the most popular Halloween candies, they're certainly among the most versatile when it comes to adding alcohol into the mix. After all, what's a party without a vodka-infused gummy bear or two?
Of course, when Halloween time rolls around, we can get so much more creative with our boozy gummies. For instance, while gummy bears are fun, gummy bats, pumpkins, and spiders are arguably more seasonally appropriate. You can use even gummy organs, eyeballs, or fingers to create a spiked spooky treat like no other.
To create a macabre masterpiece, first pour your gummies of choice into a glass container. Next, add your favorite brand of vodka so the gummies are fully submerged. For optimal results, let the gummies soak for three days, stirring several times a time to prevent clumping. You can then serve up your infused gummies with some fun Halloween toothpicks.
You can make boozy gummies with alcohols other than vodka
Not a fan of regular vodka? No problem. You can soak your Halloween gummy candies in flavored vodkas, or you can use a different kind of alcohol entirely. Be sure to keep in mind, however, that certain types of booze will pair better with certain gummy flavors. For instance, dark rum pairs well with flavors like pineapple, orange, cranberry, cola, and root beer, while tequila pairs well with coconut, mango, and lemon.
Whichever alcohol you choose, you'll likely end up with a few unappetizing, slimy gummies. Yuck. Fortunately, you can save your gummies from a slimy end by draining them, rinsing them with cold water, and lightly coating them with a blend of cornstarch and powdered sugar. Sugar alone will draw the alcohol back out of the gummies, and we don't want that.
With all that said, the most important thing to remember when making boozy Halloween gummies is to enjoy them responsibly. These treats have been soaked in alcohol for several days, so they'll pack a punch. Eat too many, and you might find yourself feeling a bit ghoulish.