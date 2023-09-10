Fast Food Self-Serve Kiosks Might Not Actually Save You Any Time

Consumers love convenience, and self-service kiosks are often seen as a quick and efficient way to place an order at a restaurant. By avoiding the line of hungry patrons and instead navigating the ordering interface themselves, people feel like they've saved themselves time while ordering. But in reality, customers may not just be spending more time ordering, but also spending more money in the process.

Research has found that people feel more comfortable ordering at self-service kiosks because they can take their time and make any desired modifications to their meals. While you may feel rushed and pressured to communicate your complex order to a busy cashier, kiosks offer a personal and somewhat private ordering experience. This results in a lengthier ordering process, and up to a 20% increase in spending on average, according to FoodTec Solutions. Kiosks are programmed to upsell, allowing customers to easily add items to their cart they may not have noticed or considered while a cashier was taking their order. The ability to easily modify and add to orders often results in an upcharge, as well.

Even with the increased spending, a majority of customers prefer this method of ordering. Forbes reported that 65% of customers prefer using self-service kiosks. Restaurant technology research conducted by Toast revealed that 54% of millennials feel their experience was enhanced by using a self-service kiosk, and many customers have even called for more self-service kiosks at restaurants.