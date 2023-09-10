Deviled Quail Eggs Are The Tasty, Bite-Sized Appetizer You Need To Try
Deviled eggs are a staple appetizer at parties and holiday celebrations. They're easy-to-make, versatile, and conveniently mess-free snacks that boast a wide variety of nutritional benefits — what's not to love? As delicious as classic deviled eggs are, sometimes we like to experiment with alternative ingredients in our favorite dishes. Thanks to their unique flavor, texture, and size, you can rediscover the culinary joys of deviled eggs by using quail eggs instead of chicken eggs.
The flavor of quail eggs is akin to the mild taste of chicken eggs, only slightly richer. What makes quail eggs unique isn't just their flavor but their size and yolk-to-white ratio. Quail eggs are only a third of the size of chicken eggs, making them an elegant small bite. Don't let their humble size fool you, quail eggs have a larger yolk-to-egg-white ratio, giving them a creamy texture and a nutrient-dense quality. This makes them ideal for smearing on toast, adding richness to pasta, or in this case, leaving a larger space for deviled egg fillings and toppings.
When it comes to nutrition, quail eggs have a lot to offer. They're high in protein and healthy fats and are packed with many of the essential vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients we need on a daily basis: Yet another good reason we should consider using them to make deviled eggs.
Tips for deviled quail eggs
There are some tips, tricks, and simple hacks to consider when making your deviled quail eggs. For starters, a good rule of thumb for cooking hard-boiled quail eggs is about 3 and a half minutes. Additionally, quail eggs are less common than chicken eggs, so they can be tricky to locate. Local farmer's markets are a great place to start, and you might even be able to find them at your local supermarket, especially if it's one that sources local produce. Some Costco locations offer quail eggs, and Whole Foods even has an online store locator that informs you if they're in stock. There are also dozens of quail egg varieties available for delivery on Amazon — just be sure to skim the reviews to ensure they're high-quality. Bear in mind that quail eggs are more expensive than their chicken counterparts.
Since they're smaller than the average egg, peeling hard-boiled quail eggs can be tedious. To avoid this, transfer them to an ice bath with a teaspoon of baking soda — the ice water halts the cooking process and prevents overcooked eggs while baking soda loosens the bond between the shell and egg whites for a seamless peeling experience.
Once you've piped your deviled egg filling into the eggs, capitalize on their miniature size by garnishing them with small edible flowers, microgreens, and colorful spices like paprika or cumin for a pop of color and elegance.