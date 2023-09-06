Potato Chip Soup Is The Faux TikTok Trend That Really Shouldn't Exist

When it comes to comfort foods, potato soup belongs in the upper echelon. It's simple, filling, and absolutely delicious. You know what's not all of those things? The potato chip soup videos that are making the rounds on TikTok. It's definitely one of the best worst TikTok food trends we've seen.

The faux potato chip soup trend seems to have started with user @officialkosmickarma, who combines crushed potato chips (they've taken their anger out on them) with microwaved gravy, a dish they enjoy because they've "been pregnant for 25 years." User @sweatydee simplifies the recipe even more by simply stirring potato chips in a cold soup pan. "At least it's not soggy," quips one commenter.

TikTok creator @the_gooch blurs the line by making a soup creation he claims is no joke. His chip soup is made with a whole bag of potato chips, a stick of butter, curdled milk, and a whole lot of Velveeta, a recipe that leaves netizens disgusted, amused, or simply confused. "How long did we all watch this before we went to the comments to find out he was messing with us?" asked one, to which the creator replied, "Not messing with anyone, it's actually quite tasty." Another commented, "Did you say this was called 'Heart Attack Soup?'" "Everybody so creative," another user sarcastically remarked. When a commenter called it an American "delicacy," the creator agreed that it should be a staple in every house.